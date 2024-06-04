Spirit of Solidarity

Destroying livability in the United States
A follow-up on gentrification and decay
  
Spirit of Solidarity
 and 
Joshua P. Hill
12

May 2024

April 2024

Please provide feedback on gentrification and decay!
Last week, we published a piece called Too expensive to live, or can’t live if I stay. It’s all about how much of the country, especially rural areas…
  
Spirit of Solidarity
 and 
Joshua P. Hill
Too expensive to live, or can't live if I stay
Beyond Rural decay and rural gentrification
  
Spirit of Solidarity
 and 
Joshua P. Hill
18
Surveillance as the price of "safety"
Do we all take on the part-time job of becoming a cop?
  
Spirit of Solidarity
3
Tax Season Fury
And I'm upset about my health insurance, too.
  
Spirit of Solidarity
3
Yellowstone and the Countryfication of Culture
By Tess GC “Country” is in the air lately – Beyoncé is suddenly releasing a country album, apparently pop star Lana Del Rey is, too. Western and country…
  
Spirit of Solidarity
7

March 2024

What is deep solidarity?
Building a Left that can actually win
  
Spirit of Solidarity
2
We Need Anti-Capitalist Feminism
By Tess GC “I see a desire, whether or not we’re aware of it, for real liberation instead of band-aids.” I wrote this last week at the end of my piece…
  
Spirit of Solidarity
9

February 2024

The pandemic's capitalist feminism
By Tess GC All around Substack, Youtube, and various social medias, I’ve been seeing the question directly and indirectly asked – what is the state of…
  
Spirit of Solidarity
12
Why people are tired of Taylor Swift
And how we can add nuance back into the conversation
  
Spirit of Solidarity
3
The Left Needs Spirituality
By Tess GC Many thanks to everyone who has engaged with our work and subscribed in the past few months – it’s a real pleasure to be able to connect with…
  
Spirit of Solidarity
11
