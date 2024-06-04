Spirit of Solidarity
Destroying livability in the United States
A follow-up on gentrification and decay
Jun 4
•
Spirit of Solidarity
and
Joshua P. Hill
83
12
May 2024
Our school divested, but that's just the beginning
By Ben Stegbauer and Tess GC Last week, our alma mater, Union Theological Seminary, became one of the first academic institutions to fully divest from…
May 15
•
Spirit of Solidarity
43
2
April 2024
Please provide feedback on gentrification and decay!
Last week, we published a piece called Too expensive to live, or can’t live if I stay. It’s all about how much of the country, especially rural areas…
Apr 29
•
Spirit of Solidarity
and
Joshua P. Hill
11
Too expensive to live, or can't live if I stay
Beyond Rural decay and rural gentrification
Apr 21
•
Spirit of Solidarity
and
Joshua P. Hill
68
18
Surveillance as the price of "safety"
Do we all take on the part-time job of becoming a cop?
Apr 14
•
Spirit of Solidarity
39
3
Tax Season Fury
And I'm upset about my health insurance, too.
Apr 11
•
Spirit of Solidarity
27
3
Yellowstone and the Countryfication of Culture
By Tess GC “Country” is in the air lately – Beyoncé is suddenly releasing a country album, apparently pop star Lana Del Rey is, too. Western and country…
Apr 3
•
Spirit of Solidarity
40
7
March 2024
What is deep solidarity?
Building a Left that can actually win
Mar 24
•
Spirit of Solidarity
9
2
We Need Anti-Capitalist Feminism
By Tess GC “I see a desire, whether or not we’re aware of it, for real liberation instead of band-aids.” I wrote this last week at the end of my piece…
Mar 13
•
Spirit of Solidarity
173
9
February 2024
The pandemic's capitalist feminism
By Tess GC All around Substack, Youtube, and various social medias, I’ve been seeing the question directly and indirectly asked – what is the state of…
Feb 28
•
Spirit of Solidarity
123
12
Why people are tired of Taylor Swift
And how we can add nuance back into the conversation
Feb 11
•
Spirit of Solidarity
61
3
The Left Needs Spirituality
By Tess GC Many thanks to everyone who has engaged with our work and subscribed in the past few months – it’s a real pleasure to be able to connect with…
Feb 4
•
Spirit of Solidarity
47
11
