Spirit of Solidarity has been on a writing break the past month or so, but we’ll be back later this fall! Thanks for sticking around :) In the meantime, friends of ours in Chicago have a really cool opportunity for intentional living in a great environment — those of you who are interested in spiritual intentional living and community, check out the information and links below:

The Fireplace in Hyde Park, Chicago

Interested in intentional community? Apply to the Fireplace!

The Fireplace brings together progressive Catholics and spiritual seekers for creativity, intentional community, and cooperative housing. Residents share an intergenerational, LGBTQ+ affirming home on the south side of Chicago (Hyde Park/Kenwood). All residents work or study outside the house (the Fireplace is not our “full-time job”) but we each do about 10 hours per week of house activity, ranging from twice-weekly dinners/prayers to house administration. We also foster and support an “extended community” of non-residents, which in turn supports the residential community. Learn more and apply: thefireplacecommunity.org/apply

Stay at the Fireplace Community

As we are able, the Fireplace uses our guest rooms to host visitors. We invite donations of $40-$60 per night. A stay in our home includes a private bedroom, a shared bathroom, clean linens, and access to our communal kitchen and food. Guests have access to our library, chapel, living room, yard, dining room, and laundry room. There is WiFi throughout the house. Our community has shared dinners and prayer twice a week, and you are welcome (though not required) to join us. While we love hosting, we also ask that guests follow our community norms and respect residents’ need for private space and time. Learn more and inquire: Visit — The Fireplace Community