Join, support, and create unions of all kinds — Seriously, if you have a local tenants’ union, join it. If you own a home, or aren’t a precarious tenant, still join it! Many tenants’ unions still allow homeowners as secondary members, either as allies, or as partial members (a lot of ‘homeowners’ are actually indebted to the bank). While for many people it can be an uphill task to join a labor union right now, tenants’ unions are easy to join and are places of incredible potential and power.

Real power for the masses looks like groups of people organized together with the power to withhold the resources that make the economy and world turn. These resources can be our labor, our rent, our debt repayments. The main point is that we need organization in our communities that can exert undeniable influence and say on power holders.

Here’s an example of this power: In an article, writer Joshua P. Hill wrote about a recent military coup in Bolivia, an attempt to overthrow Bolivia’s democratically elected president. Long story short, a massive Bolivian confederation of trade unions announced a general strike, and made a call for Bolivians to protest the coup. It worked, and the president is already back in office with coup leaders arrested. This is the power of organized labor, and organized labor that is in coalition with social movements. Hill writes: