We’re Ben and Tess, two former seminarians. We're writing for those, religious or not, who are engaged on the political Left and want to be in material solidarity, organize better, and figure out if and how religion and spirituality can help us do this. We began as Left Catholic, and we’re now Spirit of Solidarity. Left Catholic is a column within our larger newsletter.

Christianity is deeply tied to many Americans’ senses of justice and morality. It’s also tied to the founding of this country, and it’s inextricable from the issues we’re debating today, and how we think about them.

Having found ourselves communing with leftists of many stripes, we’ve also found the essentially religious fervor of the Left to be deeply in need of the grounding that spirituality, religion, theology, or whatever you want to call it can offer those seeking to disrupt the status quo. Religion survives in part because it becomes part of culture. It ties us to people and their lives, struggles, and humanity across time and place, and helps us understand human decisions, desires, and impulses — that the best organizers and community creators have to understand in order to build a different world, not just tear down the old.

