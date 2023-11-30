By Ben Stegbauer

The Just Word Commentary and Left Catholic have collaborated to interview Eric Martin about his book, The Writing on the Wall: Signs of Faith Against Fascism (2023). We discuss many topics, like how it felt to be on the ground in Charlottesville, Virginia during the Unite the Right rally, and not see his church around him; how the book works as a piece of theology (or not); nonviolence; and what it means to be Catholic and antifascist. It is a truly brilliant book and a timely book. We hope you enjoy and read it, as well as part one of this interview.

There is a growing realization around the country that fascists are gaining a stronghold. Eric Martin, in his new book, calls this reality “the fascist creep.” The book takes place in the summer of 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, a time that is now known as the “Summer of Hate.” Here fascists came to defend a statue of Robert E. Lee that the city’s council had ordered removed. It was a giant moment known as “Unite the Right,” led by some of the largest voices in the array of fascist groups around the country. Martin’s book displays stories of antifascist resistance and the role of voices of faith from this “Summer of Hate.” For those resisting this eruption of fascist voices in Charlottesville, the fascist creep was a literal fascist march through town

Martin, a Catholic and a theologian, uses this book to lift up the voices of those around him and to ask questions for the future of Catholic theology. He seemingly centers the book within a millenia-old question: “how do I love my neighbor?” He comes away with some conclusions, but mostly deeper questions. To love my neighbor is to not let them be a fascist. To love my neighbor is to lock arms to defend them from fascists. And to love my neighbor is to call the Catholic churches around me to be antifascist. The book is also littered with interviews from other figures on the ground, which Martin says in the interview below, he wishes could have just been the entire book.

Glossary of figures and links from the interview:

Premise of The Writing on the Wall

Unite the Right rally

Charis community, and here

Grace Aheron

Reverend Smash

Reverend Sekou

Reverend Wispelwey

Introducing Eric Martin

“I just felt there were a whole lot of stories I thought it would be beneficial for people, particularly Christians, particularly Catholics to hear coming out of this resistance to the Nazis and alt-right.”

Liberation theology and antifascism

“[p]eople who described themselves as progressive or liberals who are Christian…I don't want to lump them all into one group, but some ways that got expressed, this opposition to what they were doing was…if you're going to go confront these fascists, then you're responsible for the violence that ensues, which is a really lazy and unintelligent thing to say. Also a very cruel thing to say to people who are very making themselves incredibly vulnerable to violence already.”

The institutional church and antifascism

“And so how did it affect my relationship with the church? I mean, in a sense it didn't at all. You know…I wasn't looking for guidance from the institutional church on this issue. I’ve been Catholic long enough to know not to do that.”

Violence and nonviolence

“It’s not nonviolent to police people who are threatened with violence by telling them that they need to be nonviolent.”

Nonviolence and the Antifa

“It’s going to be messy. It’s just predictable. Anyone who studies history, there’s going to be various ways that this is resisted, it’s just a fact.”

Part two of this interview coming soon, as Eric Martin will discuss loving our enemies, and what is the use in being Catholic today.