Spirit of Solidarity

Spirit of Solidarity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
Nov 30, 2023

I loved this interview series, thanks so much Ben for facilitating. I loved hearing about Grace's planting ceremony, which offered me a lot of inspiration and hope for what faith communities could do together when re-imagining how we show up in ways that exist outside of the institutional church.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Spirit of Solidarity
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tess Gallagher Clancy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture